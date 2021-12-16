Transform Wealth LLC Sells 335 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $565.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.