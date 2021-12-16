Transform Wealth LLC Sells 4,333 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 336,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,156,305. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.