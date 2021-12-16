Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 494,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

