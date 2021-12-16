Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Research analysts at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$0.33 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.90% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Assets on Sale; Price: FREE; Re-Initiating Coverage” and dated December 9, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

CVE:XTM traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,169. Transition Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.24.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium projects, which include Thunder Bay Ni-Cu-PGM's, Nunavut, Saskatchewan Copper, and Abitibi gold projects. The company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aylmer IOCG property consisting of 43 mining claims covering an area of 1,455 hectares located in the north of Lake Wanapitei near Sudbury, Ontario.

