Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

