Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.65. Trevena shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 964,450 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $114.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trevena by 102.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 294,481 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

