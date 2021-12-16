Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE TSE opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

