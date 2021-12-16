TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 27600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$43.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.14.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.