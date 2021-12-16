Trollcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $283,024.37 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $283,024.37 and approximately $477.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,519.56 or 0.99420238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032566 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.00970768 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

