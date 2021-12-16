Truist Securiti Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.42.

BXP opened at $115.66 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

