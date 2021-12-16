Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.85 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,760 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

