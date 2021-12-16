Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Investment analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.27.

Shares of LULU opened at $402.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,087,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 761.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,234,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $460,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,791.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $266,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

