Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

