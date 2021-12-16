TrumpCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $4,367.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 1,491,674,308.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.