Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 186,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

