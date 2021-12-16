TurtleNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $97.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

