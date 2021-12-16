TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.51). 547,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 769,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.51).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

