Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $261.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.52 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96. Twilio has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,958 shares of company stock worth $25,502,760. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

