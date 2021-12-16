Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sells 2,801 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $510,224.00.

TWST traded down $11.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 82,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

