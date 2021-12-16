Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 85.3% in November

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Tyro Payments has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

