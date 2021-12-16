U Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 41% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $803,936.33 and approximately $75,365.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

