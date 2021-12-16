Ubex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $375,566.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Ubex has a market cap of $681,419.51 and approximately $375,566.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00182139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.