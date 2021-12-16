UCA Coin (UCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,227.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $11,227.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.68 or 0.08319229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00077913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.49 or 1.00143060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002639 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,332,229,121 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,497,778 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

