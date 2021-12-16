Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.62

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 26374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several research analysts have commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

