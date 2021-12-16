Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CFO Philip A. Fain Purchases 1,840 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CFO Philip A. Fain bought 1,840 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 24,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,608. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

