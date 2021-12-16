unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Price Tops $0.0852

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $32.42 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

About unFederalReserve

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 380,636,223 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

