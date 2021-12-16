Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $4,381.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

