UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $20,454.28

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $20,454.28 and approximately $7.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

