UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.04

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNCFF. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

