Unido EP Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

