Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $44.10 million and $11.92 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $8.65 or 0.00018096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00216278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.78 or 0.00572483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

