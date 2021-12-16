Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

