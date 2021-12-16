UniMex Network One Day Volume Reaches $38,505.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $38,505.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.90 or 0.08284517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,787.99 or 0.99901733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,539 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

