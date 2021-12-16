United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.36

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $32.50. United Bancshares shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 7,539 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $43,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

