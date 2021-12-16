United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $4,609,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $205.77 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

