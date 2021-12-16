UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00007627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $3.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00312197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

