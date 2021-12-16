UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 17,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,061,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $11,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

