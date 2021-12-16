Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.23 and last traded at $145.21. Approximately 105,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,114,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.23.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock worth $418,309,027 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

