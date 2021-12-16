Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $144.23 and last traded at $145.21. Approximately 105,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,114,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.23.
UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29.
In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,819,531 shares of company stock worth $418,309,027 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.