Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
