Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

