Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

UBA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 200,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

UBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

