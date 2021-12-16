USDJ Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.66 or 0.08229581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.52 or 0.99960987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

