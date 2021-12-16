USDK Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $147.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.83 or 0.08232456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.61 or 0.99860502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

