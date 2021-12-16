Vabble Price Reaches $0.0154 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $3.56 million and $785,409.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble's total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

