Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $50.98

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.98, but opened at $58.27. Valneva shares last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 568 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

