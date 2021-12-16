VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 41.16% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $799,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.34 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

