VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 1%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59. 772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter.

