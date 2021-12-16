VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 12.04% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $608,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.94 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.