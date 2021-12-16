Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $196.81

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.81 and last traded at $196.81, with a volume of 2828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

