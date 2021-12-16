Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $171.02. 149,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,247. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $170.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

