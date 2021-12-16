Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $762,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

